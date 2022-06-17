Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

