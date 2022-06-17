Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.
NYSE:PM opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.
PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
