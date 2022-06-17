PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PCG opened at $10.08 on Monday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

