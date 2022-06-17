PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.