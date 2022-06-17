PARSIQ Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $680,079.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00215797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01936200 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00283292 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

