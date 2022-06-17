Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,873,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,489,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

