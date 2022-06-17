Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 4,199 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 469.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

