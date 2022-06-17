Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,641 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Post were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Post by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Post by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.