ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $799,204.67 and approximately $77.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,620.50 or 0.99935691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00019867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.