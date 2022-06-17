Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.51. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2,308 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.58.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
