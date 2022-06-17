Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,788 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.
VUG stock opened at $214.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average is $276.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
