Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

