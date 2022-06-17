Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orion Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

