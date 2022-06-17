Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ORC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,067. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.53%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

