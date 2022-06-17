Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,750. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

