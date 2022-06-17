Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 86,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,550,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.