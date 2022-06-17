Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.