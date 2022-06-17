Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$94,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,519.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,438.

About Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

