Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39.
About Opsens (CVE:OPS)
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
