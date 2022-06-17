Ontology Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $190.74 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055063 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

