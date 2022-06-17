Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $9.03 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.95. 893,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,094. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

