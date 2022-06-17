Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $7 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

