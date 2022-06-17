Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
