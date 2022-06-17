Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 263,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

