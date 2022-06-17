Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 8,570 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $37,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

