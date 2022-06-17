Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $122,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,040. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.