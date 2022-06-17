Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18,430.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 18,614,642 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

