Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $22.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.28. The company had a trading volume of 80,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

