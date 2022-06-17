Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.