Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $65.11. 806,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,967,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

