Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 26,962,826 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £12.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Get Oilex alerts:

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.