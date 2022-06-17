OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Down 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.20 ($34.58) and last traded at €33.65 ($35.05). 7,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.30 ($35.73).
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.88.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
Read More
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.