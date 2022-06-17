O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,553. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

