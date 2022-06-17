Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 313,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,734,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 45,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.