Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 12,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.