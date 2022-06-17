Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,435. The company has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

