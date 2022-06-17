Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:NOC traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.69. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

