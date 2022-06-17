Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 17th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NTN opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.97.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

