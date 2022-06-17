Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 17th

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:NTN opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.97.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
