Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,519,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

