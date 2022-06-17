Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of Anthem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.41.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $454.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

