Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,195,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.07.

ADBE stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.76. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $360.90 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

