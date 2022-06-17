Norges Bank Makes New $3.94 Billion Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,519,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Bank of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

