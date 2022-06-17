Norges Bank Makes New $1.49 Billion Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,320,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $359.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.54 and its 200 day moving average is $498.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

