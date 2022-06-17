Norges Bank Invests $2.38 Billion in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,195,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.90 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.76.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.07.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
