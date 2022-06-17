Norges Bank Invests $1.50 Billion in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,351,912 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.43% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

