Norges Bank Invests $1.17 Billion in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,911,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $149.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.