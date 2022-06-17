Norges Bank Buys Shares of 15,402,951 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,402,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Royal Bank of Canada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

