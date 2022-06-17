Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,367,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

