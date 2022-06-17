Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $4.97 on Top Exchanges

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00024261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $122,117.40 and $578.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

