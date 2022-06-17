Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of NAVF opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Monday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85.

In other news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total value of £19,861.60 ($24,106.81).

