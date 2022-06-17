NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

