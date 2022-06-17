NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00549488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00252486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00031639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013969 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

